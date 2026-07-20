The First Raid Lindisfarne

⚔️ One raid. One island. One event that changed Europe forever.





In 793 AD, Viking ships appeared at the peaceful monastery of Lindisfarne, leaving the Christian world in shock. But why did this attack become the moment historians say the Viking Age truly began?





The full story is far more fascinating than most people realize.





🎧 Listen to the complete podcast episode through the link in the description and discover what really happened at Lindisfarne—and how one raid changed history forever.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/6sMAN0LB8EDLzGSq99EZBn?si=9d495a0368754cd7





#vikingage

#medievalhistory

#EuropeanHistory

#englishhistory

#WorldHistory