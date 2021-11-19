Before Alex Jones & US Conservatives Were Free Speech Persecuted, There Was British Historian David Irving

Historical Importance On How Elites Will Persecute Book Authors Who Attempt Truth Telling Based On Historical Records Held By Governments of Europe And The United States

This is literally A Flashback In Time WARNING From the 1990s to Conservative Media Today

British Historian and Archivist Researcher David Irving , who was persecuted as a Gas Chamber Denier and stated that while the Death Camps are real and Jews died by the millions other ways than by the Gas Chamber, describes the fierce and vindictive persecutions that he suffered by the Jewish elites in the Globalist Order (as if that knowledge would choke off a multi-billion dollar annual tap of foreign aid sympathy and guilt financing), David presents many important equivalent 1st Amendment and other persecutions he suffers (as a British Citizen, he has no 1st Amendment, but what all Globalists of the Rothschilds do to him they of the Globalist Rockefeller alliances are doing now in the USA to Alex Jones and many others) for daring to tell what he historically discovered. In David's case, in the World War 2 Military and Historical archives of Allies and Germans, and the consequences to himself for daring to speak what he found and repeating it publicly. His personal biases are his own issue, and he does NOT advocate the murder of others like those the Globalists put forth or fill the Federal Branches of US Government with. Why should they alone get a pass to listen to, and be the ONLY side heard, in a fair minded debate and analysis of history and politics?

1 hour 53 minutes 10 seconds