Souls Awaiting Us Under The Alter

The times we live in is called the satanic new world order, this means we are in and will increasingly see and hear things and laws that cause us to go against God/Jesus to live in this world. We must not comply with these laws as it will be going against God and we will end up selling our souls to the devil.



Remember the devil uses a sifting process where if we are not faithful in little, he will go to to testing our faith even bigger which is why your mask is no longer sufficient to work, you need their vaccines as well. You must not take it or your dna will be as corrupted as those in the days of Noah, thats why its the mark of the beast, you will be marked as satans children but wont know it but those who refuse will see it when everyone has to be identified easily to everyone else and cash is no longer used.



The devil knows that like days of Noah. God would not dwell in corrupted flesh, neither compete with Artificial Intelligence. The devil plans to use AI to be like God in man, where everyone will believe the same things and seek to destroy anyone who oppose. People will be soo oblivious they would think killing others is of service to God. Perilous time will continue to unfold and we must put our houses in order with Jesus.