May 10, 2026

rt.com









Vladimir Putin hints that the Ukraine conflict could soon conclude, stressing that Moscow won’t take Kiev’s ceasefire violations lightly, as he speaks to journalists following Victory Day commemorations. As the first group of passengers finally disembark from a disease-hit ship in the Atlantic - a renowned American biochemist slams the media hype seen regarding the ‘hanta-virus’. A man and his 12-year-old daughter are reported killed in a new wave of Israeli strikes on Southern Lebanon. The attacks come despite a truce supposedly in place between Beirut and West Jerusalem.





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