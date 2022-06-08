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The Word of Faith Movement Exposed
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54 views • June 08, 2022
The Word of Faith Movement Exposed
This in depth video uncovers the devious nature of the Word of Faith movement. The evidence put forth includes video, audio and direct quotations of the Word of Faith false teachers like Benny Hinn, Kenneth and Gloria Copeland, Jessie Duplantis, Joyce Meyer, Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar and many more.
This in depth video uncovers the devious nature of the Word of Faith movement. The evidence put forth includes video, audio and direct quotations of the Word of Faith false teachers like Benny Hinn, Kenneth and Gloria Copeland, Jessie Duplantis, Joyce Meyer, Joel Osteen, Creflo Dollar and many more.
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