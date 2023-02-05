Deception in the End Times: Descent into Apostasy

What happens when the Word of God is ignored or lost? The result can be seen in the early Church as Christianity continued to spread throughout the Roman Empire and also begin a slow descent into apostasy.

The lack of Christian Jews created a vacuum that was filled with Christian Gentiles who were poorly educated and set forth all manner of theology and doctrine. This meant that the knowledge of God, His Laws, salvation, water baptism, the baptism of the Holy Spirit, living a holy life and the destiny of mankind as presented by Jesus and the apostles, was lost to much of the early church and paganism was mixed with Christianity.

The lack of Bibles made it hard for pastors to train new believers. When coupled with the decline of the Roman Empire and vicious persecution, it made the Christian leadership desire peace with the Roman government, which would lead to the Roman Empire's embrace of Christianity, but the cost would be high.

The merger of faith and politics as Roman Catholicism cast a dark shadow over the world that would not be lifted for a long time and the Devil congratulated himself on a job well done.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1407.pdf

RLJ-1407 -- SEPTEMBER 1, 2013

Deception in the End Times Part 6: Descent into Apostasy

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9A PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm