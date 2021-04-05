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SCRIPTURAL PASSOVER FACTS vs. PAGAN EASTER, Exodus 12:1-27, 20210404
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88 views • April 05, 2021
SCRIPTURAL PASSOVER FACTS vs. PAGAN EASTER, April 4, 2021
✓ Remember, GOD instituted PASSOVER Feast for the Israelites as a yearly blood sacrifice when the angel of death PASSED OVER them (the Israelites), but killed every first-born child and animal in Egypt who didn’t have the blood on their doors (Exodus 12:1-27).
✓ Yes, our LORD Jesus Christ shed His Precious Blood as a PASSOVER sacrifice to pay for our sins (1 Corinth 5:7b).
✓ Yes, He was resurrected on the 3rd day as a sanctification of our justification (Luke 9:22; Luke 24:1-7,47; 1 Corinth 1:30; 6:11).
✓ Yes, the Scriptures confirm that the LORD Jesus Christ’s parents took Him to Jerusalem every year at the Feast of PASSOVER (Luke 2:41).
✓ Yes, the LORD Jesus Christ sent His Apostles to prepare the hall for His last PASSOVER Feast (Matt 26:17-28).
But, have you considered the origin and practices of Easter, (Pagan) Facts?:
✓ Easter isn't a Christian or directly biblical term, but comes from a form of the name Astarte, a Chaldean (Babylonian) goddess known as "the queen of heaven." (She is mentioned by that title in the Holy Scriptures in Jeremiah 7:18 and Jeremiah 44:17-19; Jeremiah 44:25 and referred to in 1 Kings 11:5; 1 Kings 5:33 and 2 Kings 23:13 by the Hebrew form of her name, Ashtoreth. So, "Easter" is found in the Scriptures—as part of the pagan religion that God condemns!
✓ The name “Easter” was derived from “Eostre,” “originally a Saxon word (Eostre), denoting a goddess of the Saxons, in honour of whom sacrifices were offered about the time of the Passover.”
✓ The origins of Easter are wrapped up in a celebration of seasonal renewal that has taken place in numerous cultures for thousands of years around the world, the time of the Spring Equinox. Some argue that even the Christian version of Easter merely perpetuates an age-old, familiar theme of resurrection rather than honoring an actual person or event in history.
✓ When GOD commands us to celebrate Passover forever, but we paganize it for Easter, what have we done?
✓ Did any of the Apostles celebrate Easter, if not, why do we observe it? Are we more spiritual than the Apostles Peter, John, James, Paul, and others who were sent by the LORD?
✓ The devil has been disguising, transforming himself as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14) to shame true Christians who refuse to join in Easter (pagan religion) as unthinkable. If you fear GOD and strive to honor His Word, remain faithful and refuse to be beguiled, you are going to be blessed.
✓ Since GOD gave us the PASSOVER Feast to observe yearly as recorded in Holy Scriptures (Exodus 12:14), but we change it for a pagan religion that GOD condemns, have we blasphemed GOD?
✓ If we don't purge out the celebration and greetings of "Easter" from us, we will find out later that we have followed a false religion to our peril.
✓ Good Friday, Ash Wednesday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday, Happy Easter, etc., are all a corruption/deviation from the Holy PASSOVER.
✓ True Christians obey the Holy Scriptures, and celebrate the Holy Passover, death, resurrection, and ascension of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen!
✓ Please search the Scriptures for yourself! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
✓ Remember, GOD instituted PASSOVER Feast for the Israelites as a yearly blood sacrifice when the angel of death PASSED OVER them (the Israelites), but killed every first-born child and animal in Egypt who didn’t have the blood on their doors (Exodus 12:1-27).
✓ Yes, our LORD Jesus Christ shed His Precious Blood as a PASSOVER sacrifice to pay for our sins (1 Corinth 5:7b).
✓ Yes, He was resurrected on the 3rd day as a sanctification of our justification (Luke 9:22; Luke 24:1-7,47; 1 Corinth 1:30; 6:11).
✓ Yes, the Scriptures confirm that the LORD Jesus Christ’s parents took Him to Jerusalem every year at the Feast of PASSOVER (Luke 2:41).
✓ Yes, the LORD Jesus Christ sent His Apostles to prepare the hall for His last PASSOVER Feast (Matt 26:17-28).
But, have you considered the origin and practices of Easter, (Pagan) Facts?:
✓ Easter isn't a Christian or directly biblical term, but comes from a form of the name Astarte, a Chaldean (Babylonian) goddess known as "the queen of heaven." (She is mentioned by that title in the Holy Scriptures in Jeremiah 7:18 and Jeremiah 44:17-19; Jeremiah 44:25 and referred to in 1 Kings 11:5; 1 Kings 5:33 and 2 Kings 23:13 by the Hebrew form of her name, Ashtoreth. So, "Easter" is found in the Scriptures—as part of the pagan religion that God condemns!
✓ The name “Easter” was derived from “Eostre,” “originally a Saxon word (Eostre), denoting a goddess of the Saxons, in honour of whom sacrifices were offered about the time of the Passover.”
✓ The origins of Easter are wrapped up in a celebration of seasonal renewal that has taken place in numerous cultures for thousands of years around the world, the time of the Spring Equinox. Some argue that even the Christian version of Easter merely perpetuates an age-old, familiar theme of resurrection rather than honoring an actual person or event in history.
✓ When GOD commands us to celebrate Passover forever, but we paganize it for Easter, what have we done?
✓ Did any of the Apostles celebrate Easter, if not, why do we observe it? Are we more spiritual than the Apostles Peter, John, James, Paul, and others who were sent by the LORD?
✓ The devil has been disguising, transforming himself as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14) to shame true Christians who refuse to join in Easter (pagan religion) as unthinkable. If you fear GOD and strive to honor His Word, remain faithful and refuse to be beguiled, you are going to be blessed.
✓ Since GOD gave us the PASSOVER Feast to observe yearly as recorded in Holy Scriptures (Exodus 12:14), but we change it for a pagan religion that GOD condemns, have we blasphemed GOD?
✓ If we don't purge out the celebration and greetings of "Easter" from us, we will find out later that we have followed a false religion to our peril.
✓ Good Friday, Ash Wednesday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday, Happy Easter, etc., are all a corruption/deviation from the Holy PASSOVER.
✓ True Christians obey the Holy Scriptures, and celebrate the Holy Passover, death, resurrection, and ascension of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen!
✓ Please search the Scriptures for yourself! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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