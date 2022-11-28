Shanghai Police Arrest BBC Journalist Covering Protest

https://gnews.org/articles/539116
Summary：11/27/2022 The BBC said it has received no apology or explanation from the Chinese authorities for the arrest of BBC reporter Ed Lawrence, who was beaten and kicked by police while in custody at a protest in Shanghai. According to the official who released the journalist, his arrest was for his own good, in case he caught the virus from the crowd.
