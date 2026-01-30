BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Brief Halt in Strikes Can’t Save Kyiv’s Grid or Stop Russia’s Northern Push
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

A Brief Halt In Strikes Can’t Save Kyiv’s Grid Or Stop Russia’s Northern Push

According to reports from January 29, U.S. President Donald Trump personally requested that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, stop missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Moscow agreed to the proposal to demonstrate its commitment to peacefully resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Kyiv has been given a week’s reprieve just as the harshest frosts are expected. However, it will not be possible to repair the infrastructure in such a short time.

Meanwhile, on the humanitarian front, the first exchange of deceased soldiers’ bodies in 2026 took place on January 29. Ukraine received 1,000 bodies, while 38 were returned to Russia. Throughout the exchange period, Ukraine has received a total of 22,365 bodies, while Russia has received 3,333. The ratio of bodies transferred in all exchanges is 6.71 to 1.

On the battlefield itself, in the Sumy region, east of the city of Glukhov, the Russian army is expanding its bridgehead in the Komarivka area. Ukrainian units were driven out of Bila Bereza, a village that is now under Russian control.

On January 29, Russian units crossed the border into the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region and occupied the Chugunivka border checkpoint. This area could serve as a staging ground for a joint offensive from Volchansk.

The city of Konstantinovka remains the hottest spot on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk section of the front. There has been increased activity by Russian bomber aircraft in the area. The heaviest FAB-3000 aerial bombs are being used against Ukrainian unit strongholds in the city.

Near the city of Orekhov in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian army advance units are moving towards Novoandriivka. This settlement is located close to the city’s outskirts.

The most active area on the Zaporizhzhia section of the front remains the approaches to Zaporizhzhia on the Primorske-Novoyakovlivka line. The situation in this area remains difficult. Furthermore, there are reports that the Ukrainian command is pulling reserves up for a counterattack on this line.

Over the past day, the Russian army has increased its activity in two areas of northern Ukraine: the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Clearly, the command intends to expand the front and stretch Ukrainian reserves across multiple crisis points. Meanwhile, Russian troops are attempting to encircle Kupyansk from the north, endangering Ukrainian reserves in the area.

https://southfront.press/a-brief-halt-in-strikes-cant-save-kyiv-grid/

