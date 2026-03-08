The original #80 in the Trauma-series has been banned from YouTube! Why it is so, we can’t really understand. Except that something in the original video was deemed hate speech. We are a very small channel. And we are aware that much larger channels than ours are allowed to say things that are far more controversial. Or at east so we thought… If you have any idea why, please let us know!





Get your own copy of the book here: https://www.innate.one/shop/





Check out the Trauma-series here: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/84dfbd75-dd78-4815-b60a-52ffa39287ef?index=1



