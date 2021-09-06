SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]SNAKE OILLIMITED SERIESWe all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]May 21, 2020 Adam RivaWe all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”TRANSCRIPT & SOURCESIn a time when corporate interests control politics, finance, scientific studies, and public health, is it that hard to believe that the interests of the American people are seldom taken into account when billions of dollars are on the line?Few health-related topics come close to water fluoridation in regard to colossal misconceptions, widespread public ignorance, and controversy – even in comparison to vaccinations or genetically modified foods (GMOs). Also alarming is the amount of censorship on social media when individuals try to spread awareness of the dangers of fluoride. Big Tech is without a doubt attempting to steering the narrative.Thanks to Big Tech putting its finger on the scale, many people believe that only there aren’t good reasons to question the safety and efficacy of lacing drinking water with fluoride.Quick FactsSince 2010, 246 American communities have rejected fluoride97% of Western Europe has rejected fluoride63 studies have linked fluoride with reduced IQFluoride has recently been classified as a presumed neurotoxin by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program