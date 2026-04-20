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Life with the Holy Ghost | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (English - Telugu)
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He will lead you. Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will grant the desires of your heart.

The Holy Spirit is your helper and friend, living in you forever, Christ lives in you, so the Holy Spirit is with you always.


Life with the Holy Ghost

Supernatural Life in Christ Seminar, Hyderabad

Prophetic Time | 15 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


పరిశుద్ధాత్మతో జీవితం

సూపర్‌నేచురల్ లైఫ్ ఇన్ క్రైస్ట్ సెమినార్‌, హైదరాబాద్

ప్రవచనాత్మక సమయం | 15 డిసెంబర్ 2025 | ప్రవక్త ఎజెకియా ఫ్రాన్సిస్ | బెరాకా ప్రొఫెటిక్ మినిస్ట్రీస్ ‪@BerachahTelugu‬


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