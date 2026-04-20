Life with the Holy Ghost | Prophet Ezekiah Francis (English - Telugu)

Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He will lead you. Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will grant the desires of your heart.

The Holy Spirit is your helper and friend, living in you forever, Christ lives in you, so the Holy Spirit is with you always.





Life with the Holy Ghost

Supernatural Life in Christ Seminar, Hyderabad

Prophetic Time | 15 December 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





పరిశుద్ధాత్మతో జీవితం

సూపర్‌నేచురల్ లైఫ్ ఇన్ క్రైస్ట్ సెమినార్‌, హైదరాబాద్

ప్రవచనాత్మక సమయం | 15 డిసెంబర్ 2025 | ప్రవక్త ఎజెకియా ఫ్రాన్సిస్ | బెరాకా ప్రొఫెటిక్ మినిస్ట్రీస్ ‪@BerachahTelugu‬





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/9d-P6LB65Lc





Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/C-4HE7FVWyY





Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/Wpn4YvGNRgo





Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/ziSZgvFbk8U





Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/rpqo_1xbNjM





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290





(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam





Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore





https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore





– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici





https://tr.ee/SOW









– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –





#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit