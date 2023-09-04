Attacking The Temple Of God And Removing The Daily Sacrifice

We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
Well, I tried to record this audio using my voice and as usual I went longer that I planned only to see the app stopped recording and nothing was saved.
My time is up, and I am doing what I can, how I can to finish my course and get on home to rest from tribulation.
