Attacking The Temple Of God And Removing The Daily Sacrifice
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 20 hours ago

We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.


Well, I tried to record this audio using my voice and as usual I went longer that I planned only to see the app stopped recording and nothing was saved.

My time is up, and I am doing what I can, how I can to finish my course and get on home to rest from tribulation.

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

