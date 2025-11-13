Suspension of the peace agreement between the authorities of Cambodia & Thailand

On the Line of Fire Again📝

Border Conflict Escalates Out of Control Again

Suspension of the peace agreement between the authorities of Cambodia and Thailand quickly escalated into heightened tensions. And weak calls from the US to return (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-halt-implementation-ceasefire-deal-with-cambodia-will-inform-washington-2025-11-11/) to implementing the agreement were successfully ignored.

Shootings began in the second half of Wednesday at the junction of the Thai province of Sakaeo and the Cambodian province of Banteay Meanchey. The sides customarily accuse each other of first use of weapons. With the onset of night, sounds of small arms fire continue to be periodically heard. Military equipment redeployment has been noted.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense confirmed the death of one civilian and injury to three more people. Population evacuation has been announced from the adjacent zone. On the Thai side, military personnel are helping civilians move to shelters.

📌In September, clashes between Thai police and Cambodian civilians in the same area occurred due to Thai Armed Forces installing barriers on disputed border sections. But now, using tear gas, rubber bullets, and acoustic cannons will no longer suffice.

🖍Just yesterday, a meeting of the Thailand National Security Council took place, where the government authorized (https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/3135250/thai-military-has-green-light-to-protect-sovereignty) full-scale military operations to protect sovereignty. The Ministry of Defense added that from this moment "combat action rules have come into effect", including the use of light and, if necessary, heavier weapons.

❗️The situation on the Thai-Cambodian border is rapidly deteriorating, but has not yet transitioned to full-scale combat, as occurred in July. Meanwhile, the Thai government and army are deliberately escalating the situation and flatly refuse to resume negotiations, accusing Cambodian authorities of disrupting peace initiatives.

@Rybar