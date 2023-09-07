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"VAX" injured... Megyn Kelly has been red-pilled.
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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5667 views • September 07, 2023

(Sept 6, 2023) Vigilant Fox writes: Megyn Kelly just fired a shot heard around the world against the “safe and effective” narrative. In a viral video clip shared by “X” user Chief Nerd, Megyn Kelly joined Dan Bongino, becoming one of the few high-profile personalities to express vaccine regret publicly.


Article: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/megyn-kelly-publicly-says-she-regrets?r=o7iqo


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healthcurrent eventsinjuryvaccinered pilledmegyn kellyautoimmuneregretcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy