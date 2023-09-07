Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"VAX" injured... Megyn Kelly has been red-pilled.
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1305 Subscribers
3010 views
Published Yesterday

(Sept 6, 2023) Vigilant Fox writes: Megyn Kelly just fired a shot heard around the world against the “safe and effective” narrative. In a viral video clip shared by “X” user Chief Nerd, Megyn Kelly joined Dan Bongino, becoming one of the few high-profile personalities to express vaccine regret publicly.


Article: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/megyn-kelly-publicly-says-she-regrets?r=o7iqo


Keywords
healthcurrent eventsinjuryvaccinered pilledmegyn kellyautoimmuneregretcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket