Cabal rebrands Eugenics into Transhumanism, Depopulation Plan w/ Charlie Robinson

Sarah Westall

Leela: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





Inhale Water: Try the Super Hydrated Oxygated Water and see the amazing results for yourself at https://inhalehydration.com/discount/SARAHWESTALL





MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





Historian and author of the book "The Octopus of the Global Control", Charlie Robinson, joins the program to discuss the history of eugenics and its rebranding to transhumanism. We also the depopulation agenda and the hard questions about how it is actually being implemented. His book focuses on the tentacles of control: Military, Governmental, Covert, Physical, Financial, Media, Spiritual, and Scientific.You can learn more or follow his work at https://www.macroaggressions.io/





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.