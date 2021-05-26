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L. A. Marzulli: UFO Disclosure - The Coming Great Deception and Luciferian End-game
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65 views • May 26, 2021
UFOs have gone mainstream! There was a report on "60 Minutes" where it was stated that the US government has verified that UFOs are real. On Fox News, Tucker Carlson has had a series of guests discussing the validity of the phenomenon. The Pentagon stated that we have in our possession off-world vehicles not made on the earth.
In short, UFOs are real, burgeoning, and NOT going away ~ L. A. Marzulli
In short, UFOs are real, burgeoning, and NOT going away ~ L. A. Marzulli
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