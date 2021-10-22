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Sarah Westall: MORE "VACCINATED" BLOOD IMAGES: ACCOMPLISHED GOAL TO CHANGE WHAT IS HUMAN W/ MARYAM HENEIN (MIRRORED)
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1404 views • October 22, 2021
Sarah Westall: MORE "VACCINATED" BLOOD IMAGES: ACCOMPLISHED GOAL TO CHANGE WHAT IS HUMAN W/ MARYAM HENEIN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oAOX7RS4Xkn2/
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Investigative journalist, Maryam Henein, rejoins the program to share "vaccinated" blood images of a healthy person and a "vaccinated" before a work out and after. It shows what looks like a nanotubular structure and extremely coagulated (clotted) blood. We also discuss individual stories that being are experiencing in the hospital and elsewhere. Lastly we discuss her other investigative work. You can learn more about Maryam Henein at all of her links:
Maryam WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
: TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
: TWITTER: @beelady17
: GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
: RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oAOX7RS4Xkn2/
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Investigative journalist, Maryam Henein, rejoins the program to share "vaccinated" blood images of a healthy person and a "vaccinated" before a work out and after. It shows what looks like a nanotubular structure and extremely coagulated (clotted) blood. We also discuss individual stories that being are experiencing in the hospital and elsewhere. Lastly we discuss her other investigative work. You can learn more about Maryam Henein at all of her links:
Maryam WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
: TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
: TWITTER: @beelady17
: GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
: RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vev4sv-george-floyd-a-multi-layered-psyop-examined.html
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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