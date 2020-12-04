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Sister KERI BURNOR ~ A Targeted Ex-Catholic Nun On The Run ~ A. I. & 5G [Age Of Truth TV]
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123 views • December 04, 2020
Ex-Catholic NUN, Sister KERI BURNOR is sharing her extraordinary, extreme and horrendous lifestory with AGE OF TRUTH TV interviewer and presenter Lucas Alexander in this controversial, exposing and very eye-opening new interview.
Sister Keri Burnor was sexually assaulted by a Priest when she was a catholic nun and belonging to a religious order within the Roman Catholic Church. That led to a lot of outrageous discoveries of what is happening within the church wall behind closed doors. Satanic rituals and human trafficking. She became a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL and was beamed by nano-technology frequencies.
In this new eye-opening, intense hard-talk interview, Sister Keri Burnor shares her compelling and fascinating story from being a Targeted Individual, being a "Nun On The Run" and going public as a whistleblower; a "Nun with the smoking gun" and becoming free of the nano-tech implanted in her body and no longer being beamed by torturous frequency radiation. But WHY was targeted? What REALLY HAPPENED? Who IS Sister Keri, and in what way did she question her catholic beliefs?
From Keri Burnors website: http://www.clergyvictim.com
"Sister Keri Burnor's story reveals the globalist agendas of human trafficking and genocide for all mankind by way of being tethered to AI systems, experiments, torture, etc., wherein the ultimate objective is to network the biological systems of man with a system of artificial intelligence, reducing humanity to a totally controllable status. This is being accomplished through many different programs, operations, and applications that attack mankind's environment: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the products we use, and the information systems we are exposed to.
Sister Keri Burnor spent many years as a nun serving peacefully within the Catholic Church; that is, until she was sexually assaulted by Church Clergy. After that experience, her search for justice and truth put her face to face with some of the highest powers in the world today, but not necessarily in a good way. Her intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the Roman Church, and the evils that are hidden and covered up therein on a regular basis, have become the very thing that has caused Burnor's life to be in jeopardy.
Between 2011 and December 2016, she survived more than 10 attempts on her life because of the knowledge she carries with her: knowledge of the Catholic Church's rampant sexual abuse that continues unabated today, knowledge of the U.S. Government's (Shadow Rogue Government and so called "Deep State's") desire to control the population by introducing destructive nanotechnology into the food distribution system and other products, and knowledge about certain activities within the US Government that are so highly secretive and classified that even Congress isn't aware or in control of them".
Filmed on the 27th February 2019 at the AOT TV Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Texas, United States
For more on SISTER KERI BURNOR visit her website:
http://www.clergyvictim.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Sister Keri Burnor was sexually assaulted by a Priest when she was a catholic nun and belonging to a religious order within the Roman Catholic Church. That led to a lot of outrageous discoveries of what is happening within the church wall behind closed doors. Satanic rituals and human trafficking. She became a TARGETED INDIVIDUAL and was beamed by nano-technology frequencies.
In this new eye-opening, intense hard-talk interview, Sister Keri Burnor shares her compelling and fascinating story from being a Targeted Individual, being a "Nun On The Run" and going public as a whistleblower; a "Nun with the smoking gun" and becoming free of the nano-tech implanted in her body and no longer being beamed by torturous frequency radiation. But WHY was targeted? What REALLY HAPPENED? Who IS Sister Keri, and in what way did she question her catholic beliefs?
From Keri Burnors website: http://www.clergyvictim.com
"Sister Keri Burnor's story reveals the globalist agendas of human trafficking and genocide for all mankind by way of being tethered to AI systems, experiments, torture, etc., wherein the ultimate objective is to network the biological systems of man with a system of artificial intelligence, reducing humanity to a totally controllable status. This is being accomplished through many different programs, operations, and applications that attack mankind's environment: the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the products we use, and the information systems we are exposed to.
Sister Keri Burnor spent many years as a nun serving peacefully within the Catholic Church; that is, until she was sexually assaulted by Church Clergy. After that experience, her search for justice and truth put her face to face with some of the highest powers in the world today, but not necessarily in a good way. Her intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the Roman Church, and the evils that are hidden and covered up therein on a regular basis, have become the very thing that has caused Burnor's life to be in jeopardy.
Between 2011 and December 2016, she survived more than 10 attempts on her life because of the knowledge she carries with her: knowledge of the Catholic Church's rampant sexual abuse that continues unabated today, knowledge of the U.S. Government's (Shadow Rogue Government and so called "Deep State's") desire to control the population by introducing destructive nanotechnology into the food distribution system and other products, and knowledge about certain activities within the US Government that are so highly secretive and classified that even Congress isn't aware or in control of them".
Filmed on the 27th February 2019 at the AOT TV Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Texas, United States
For more on SISTER KERI BURNOR visit her website:
http://www.clergyvictim.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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