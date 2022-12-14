TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 Partsl "Confronting this Covid catastrophe" Dec. 11.!

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd of 3 parts. (11 Dec. 2022) with Prof. James Fetzer, Don Grahn and Scott Bennett.



Senator Ron Johnson has made me proud by conducting an outstanding COVID-VAX round-table at the Capitol, with some of the leading experts in the field.

They have documented the terrible effects wrought upon the nation/(world) by the vax, where the stunning outcomes warranted pulling it from public use long since.

It is simply an outrage that the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH have promoted a death-JAB, which has a vastly higher propensity to bring about death than ever recorded by the pandemic DISEASE itself!

Yes, their cure is deadlier than the disease!

It should never have been authorized, even under emergency use.

This must end!

As a consequence, the House voted overwhelmingly to remove the jab mandate from the military appropriations bill,.... but Scott, Don and I fear it is too little, too late.