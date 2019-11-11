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When An INVASION Is Mis-labeled "Multiculturism"
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99 views • November 11, 2019
Call it what it really is...an INVASION. Forget about being "politically correct". How about defending your country. When Libtards say you're racist, a bigot or against "multi-culturism....tell them to do their homework and take the red pill, instead of living in their parents' basement and collecting food stamps.
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