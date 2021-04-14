© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HR5 - Amish Vs. Native American: How the Supreme Court treated them Differently
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • April 14, 2021
When Religious observance for the Amish came before the Supreme Court, the Court ruled that the Amish were right, and only those interest of the highest order can limit the Free Exercise of Religion clause from the First Amendment. But when Native Americans came before the Supreme Court, they got a much different ruling! Their Religious observance was NOT protected and the Supreme Court rejected decades of First Amendment jurisprudence!! Let's get into THIS!!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.