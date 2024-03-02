Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost 10 Percent Of Its Deployed Tanks Trying To Capture Avdiivka

US Military News





The Russian army still follows a force design reminiscent of the Soviet era. Since the start of the attack on Avdiivka, they've lost 214 tanks, including T-72s, T-80s, and even some high-end T-90s. In contrast, Ukrainian forces have lost just 18 tanks, despite being outnumbered.





The Ukrainian success can be attributed to their use of mines, artillery, drones, missiles, and old-fashioned rifle fire from entrenched positions. They've effectively outmaneuvered and outgunned the Russian forces, despite the ammunition shortages caused by the aid cutoff.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0a_YVA7UF4