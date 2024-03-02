Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost 10 Percent Of Its Deployed Tanks Trying To Capture Avdiivka
channel image
High Hopes
3085 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

US Military News


March 2, 2024


In this video, we'll explore the details of this development, including the implications for the conflict and the strategies being employed by both sides.


The Russian army still follows a force design reminiscent of the Soviet era. Since the start of the attack on Avdiivka, they've lost 214 tanks, including T-72s, T-80s, and even some high-end T-90s. In contrast, Ukrainian forces have lost just 18 tanks, despite being outnumbered.


The Ukrainian success can be attributed to their use of mines, artillery, drones, missiles, and old-fashioned rifle fire from entrenched positions. They've effectively outmaneuvered and outgunned the Russian forces, despite the ammunition shortages caused by the aid cutoff.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0a_YVA7UF4

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetanksdeployedlossescapturehorrifyingavdiivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket