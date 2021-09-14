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PTPA (Episode # 123): Soldier shares opinion on Martial Law
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120 views • September 14, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 123): Soldier shares opinion on Martial Law. Jim, Mike, Nate, and Ryan discuss a TikTok video that has been going viral about what would happen if we declared Martial Law. Did the soldier in the video speak the truth or was this more misrepresentation? Each of us discuss what we see from the clip that was shared. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
www.pullthepinalready.com
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
www.pullthepinalready.com
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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