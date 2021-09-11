NURSE CONFIRMS COVID DELTA VARIANT IS THE VARIANT OF THE VACCINATED

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1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/SK9nmgLDKlez/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/XEwfXsy
3. https://drop.space/v/Vl7SMP
She says that everyone getting put on vents have all been double jabbed and are getting sick because of antibody dependent enhancement. I suspect that every other variants will come from vaccinated people with a reduced immunity, thanks to the supposed Covid vaccine, destroying natural antibodies.
RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
JANET OSSEBAARD ON POISON VACCINES AND THE DEPOPULATION AGENDA:
1. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/Zkouhjo
2. https://drop.space/v/UXvJDK
3. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AHwwRqpRMDAA/
BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & MAKING THE FAULTY COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcTXZElVHNHB/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/5kKgIrp
3. https://drop.space/v/vqy89w
#DeltaVariant #CovidVaccine #VaccinatedSick #Coronavirus #CovidVaccineWarning #CovidVaccineDanger