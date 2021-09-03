Dr. Carrie Madej: The Battle For Humanity – Why Vaccines Alter The Human DNA

There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it. That might sound cool for those who watched too many sci-fi movies, but the reality is that it would end our autonomy and make us slaves ofglobalist tech companies who can then control us, without us being aware of it.covid19 does not exist. A Coronavirus is common cold / flu strain and always mutates into thousands of different strains as usual. They shut the world down over the common cold and flu. They realized they could blow it way out of porportion, exadurate the death counts completely, influence medical staff via MONEY to diagnose any and everything as covid and covid death. The only thing to fear is thelast "variant" - 1917 bolshevik like communism...Source: