Prepare Yourself

For all my fellow "Truthers" out there. A lot of you have realized a world wide deception has taken place. You also realize that those who seem to be in charge of perpetrating the deceptions all appear to be worshiping satan, whom the bible says deceives the whole world. Yet there are some who still believe the bible couldn't possibly hold the truth and that it's just another means of control and meant to deceive.To say that we have a creator powerful enough to create all that you see in this life, who had the ability to write the DNA sequence for everything in existence, and yet he's somehow unable to have a message remain intact for future generations is just... crazy. If we're being honest here, we might as well be telling the God who made everything (including you and me), that we get that he created the world and all, but we really feel that there's just no way he could get the message out there of who he was or how to have any type of relationship with him. Sooo... "Leaving a Note" is where we draw the line on what he can and can't do. Hmmm.... I don't know that we've thought that one through all the way. Wouldn't you want to leave a message behind so your children could find you?Bible prophecy is coming to pass on a daily basis at this point. The one world government and religion are rapidly approaching, the mark of the beast is on the horizon and will soon be a mandatory reality for the whole world. The beast system continues to rise as the antichrist will soon be taking the stage and the whole world will look to him as their messiah. All these things have been foretold and all will likewise be fulfilled. The Bible is the TRUTH, and a relationship with Jesus is our only hope.We have all been predestined to be alive during the last days. That's why you're here. The question is, which side were you meant to end up on? The Choice has always been yours.---How to be Saved - The Most Important "Truth"Getting saved is the easiest and most important thing you can do :) You just have to come to the knowledge that you (like everyone else on earth) are a sinner in need of salvation or we would spend eternity in Hell. Salvation is not something we could ever attain on our own, that is why Jesus came to this earth and paid the ultimate price for our sins by allowing himself to be sacrificed for all mankind so through him we can be saved. Jesus led a sinless life and by doing so was able to take all of humanities sins they would ever commit on himself making one sacrifice that covered all sin.To be saved you have to say a prayer something like this (and most importantly mean it because God reads your heart). Say "God I know I am a sinner. I know that because of my sin Jesus came to this earth and died for me making atonement for all the sins I would ever commit. I believe Jesus died on that cross and raised from the dead three days later conquering death and making a way for me to be saved by taking my sins upon himself. I pray Lord that you save me and come into my heart and life allowing me to be born again through Jesus, living in this world but no longer being of this world. Thank you Lord for saving my soul please lead me, guide me, and direct me all the remaining days of my life. In Jesus name I pray, Amen."If you said that prayer and meant it you are saved and sealed and nothing anyone could ever say or do can take that away. I would continue to pray daily building a relationship with God, and read the bible some everyday as well. He knows you, but that's the only way to get to know him. Try your best to stop sinning (this is not possible by the way) but you have to make the effort because that is what true repentance means is that you will turn from your sin. Don't give up, this is not easy, I repent and ask God to forgive me for something or another every single day. He knows we aren't perfect, but if we truly love him we gotta try :)God bless you, here are some scriptures that you might find helpful, and welcome to the family! :DJohn 3:3 (KJV) 3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.Romans 5:8 (KJV) 8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.Romans 10:9-10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.Romans 10:13 (KJV) 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.Shared from and subscribe to:ThePottersClay