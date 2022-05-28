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YUVAL HARARI -- NEW WORLD ORDER SCUMBAG, NOT SO ELITE
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287 views • May 28, 2022
This is about as depraved, sociopathic, arrogant, and delusional as it gets! And yet, this guy is pushing at the forefront of the Beast System and is beloved by fakestream media everywhere. Surprise surprise.
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MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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