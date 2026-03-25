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Gay Maps - Seattle Tax Millionaires - Ecuador Firearms
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Congressman grills State Department official over ‘embarrassing’ Biden-era grants to make maps 'more gay'


Rep Brian Mast questioned Sarah Rogers during House committee hearing on public diplomacy


Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., questioned a State Department official last week over Biden-era grants for DEI programs around the world amid her claim that former President Joe Biden’s administration was "trying to make the maps more gay."


Sarah Rogers, the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy, was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a hearing titled: "Advancing National Security Through Public Diplomacy."


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congressman-grills-state-department-official-embarrassing-biden-grants-maps-gay



Companies leaving Washington after millionaire's tax passage


Businessman Marc Barros says he has left Washington and is taking his Seattle-based company with him because taxes have become too burdensome.


Barros posted on X that it's not even about the millionaire tax passed by the Washington State legislature last week, which places a 9.9% income tax on household incomes of more than than $1 million.


“I'm not even a millionaire affected by this tax. But when you add up all the costs to run a business in WA we can't afford it,” he said. “You can build a remote team and re-open in Wyoming, removing all of these costs.


Barros did not say in the post when he moved out of state, but said his photography equipment business company, called Movement, is moving this month.


Barros did not respond to an email seeking comment.


It’s unclear how many employees work for Moment, but LinkedIn lists eight in Washington State and six in Seattle.


https://www.aol.com/articles/companies-leaving-washington-millionaires-tax-001500757.html



Officials vow united response to spate of 'hateful' synagogue attacks across GTA


Two synagogues in North York and one in Vaughan shot at over the past week


https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/officials-vow-united-response-synagogue-attacks



Ecuador’s Restricting Firearms Rights Endangers Honest Citizens, Empowers Criminals


Ecuador’s new firearms law restricts civilian access to firearms under the guise of public safety. However, this decision undermines the right to self-defense for law-abiding citizens while emboldening criminals who continue to access illegal weapons.


https://latinamericanpost.com/analysis-en/ecuadors-restricting-firearms-rights-endangers-honest-citizens-empowers-criminals/

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gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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