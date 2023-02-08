Create New Account
WARNING Never Use Methylene Blue UNDILUTED!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


WARNING Never Use Methylene Blue UNDILUTED!


A lot of people who learn about Methylene Blue which is a powerful healing nootropic tend to ask me frequently if they can take it undiluted when in the form of a Methylene Blue 1% liquid solution.


And this is a great question because the biggest Methylene Blue group on Facebook the admin that runs that group tends to tell people to take it undiluted and this is bad advice, so I have created this video "WARNING Never Use Methylene Blue UNDILUTED!" to warn you about when you should never take Methylene Blue undiluted and how you should ideally be taking it when using it with yourself.


If you want to hear what I have to say on this topic make sure to watch this video "WARNING Never Use Methylene Blue UNDILUTED!" from start to finish NOW!


