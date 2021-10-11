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The Truth Is Coming Out in The Halls Of Westminster
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360 views • October 11, 2021
Here it is guys what we have all been waiting for, STRAIGHT FROM THE HORSES MOUTH!
This vaccine is like no other in causing death and only an estimated 1 to 10 % adverse reactions injury’s or death are estimated to be reported to the UK governments yellow card system!
Finally, the truth is coming OUT in the halls of Westminster!
What can we do? Share this information, post this video everywhere!!!!
Join @samanthaaldersonnews
And join the ivermectin group, we can end the pandemic if everyone uses the good medicine: https://t.me/ivermectinforsaleworldwide
This vaccine is like no other in causing death and only an estimated 1 to 10 % adverse reactions injury’s or death are estimated to be reported to the UK governments yellow card system!
Finally, the truth is coming OUT in the halls of Westminster!
What can we do? Share this information, post this video everywhere!!!!
Join @samanthaaldersonnews
And join the ivermectin group, we can end the pandemic if everyone uses the good medicine: https://t.me/ivermectinforsaleworldwide
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