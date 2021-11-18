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PROOF MEDICAL FREEDOM IS #1 AT THE POLLS. from theHighwire.com
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364 views • November 18, 2021
PROOF MEDICAL FREEDOM IS #1 AT THE POLLS
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/proof-medical-freedom-is-1-at-the-polls/
Recent state and local elections produced shocking results for those who oppose medical freedom. No result was more shocking than the unexpected ousting of one of the most influential career politicians, in one the most corrupt states in the Nation.
POSTED: November 16, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/proof-medical-freedom-is-1-at-the-polls/
Recent state and local elections produced shocking results for those who oppose medical freedom. No result was more shocking than the unexpected ousting of one of the most influential career politicians, in one the most corrupt states in the Nation.
POSTED: November 16, 2021
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