BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Science of Spanking! A Conversation with Dr. Elizabeth Gershoff
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • August 25, 2020
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr Elizabeth Gershoff about the latest science on physical punishment and spanking, parenting without spanking - and why it is so important!

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK

Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703

Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio

Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
Keywords
freedomsciencestefan molyneuxdisciplinefreedomain radioelizabeth gershoff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

U.K. officials privately admitted AstraZeneca blood clot risk was “potentially very serious,” then let trial on children as young as 6 continue

Cassie B.
FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

FDA Official Urged Fatal Myocarditis Warning for COVID-19 Vaccines, but Label Change Remains Unmade

Coco Somers
Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Review of 52 Studies Links Alcohol and Sugary Drinks to Higher Gout Risk

Iva Greene
Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Study: Fish Intake Before Pregnancy Linked to Lower Odds of Early-Onset Hypertension

Coco Somers
The healing power of Palmarosa: A deep dive into the therapeutic benefits of this essential oil

The healing power of Palmarosa: A deep dive into the therapeutic benefits of this essential oil

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Trump’s $25 million Meta purchase and SpaceX debt investment signal troubling conflicts

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy