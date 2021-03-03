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Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million people in the U.S.
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82 views • March 03, 2021
The Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million Americans says Judy Mikovits, PhD.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says she agrees, saying she believes that 50 million could be killed or seriously injured by the vaccine.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says she agrees, saying she believes that 50 million could be killed or seriously injured by the vaccine.
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