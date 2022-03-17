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Foreign Fighters Fleeing From Ukraine. Many foreign fighters have been killed by Russian Special Forces
RIDE THE LION
RIDE THE LION
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https://southfront.org/foreign-fighters-fleeing-from-ukraine-videos/ Foreign Fighters Fleeing From Ukraine. Some of them thought that they were going to another war orchestrated by Washington, following the example of Yugoslavia, Syria, Iraq or even Afghanistan. They were assured that they would be paid a lot of money for minimal risk, and they would take part in combat operations like short-term departures from places of permanent deployment under the cover of drones and strike aircraft.

They found themselves in a poor country torn apart by internal contradictions and leading a full-scale bloody war against one of the strongest armies in the world. It turned out that they had to fight to the death under the constant aviation and artillery strikes of superior enemy forces. On March 13, one of the main assembly centers for foreign mercenaries and volunteers in the Lviv region was hit by Russian cruise missiles. The building used as military barracks was destroyed. According to various sources, from 38 to 180 foreign fighters were killed. Hundreds were injured.
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