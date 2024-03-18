Create New Account
🔬🙏 Science And Faith: An Ongoing Dialogue 🌟
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
8 views
Published 17 hours ago

🤝 Delve into "Science And Faith: An Ongoing Dialogue" with Mark Springer, an author from San Mateo, California! 🧬✨.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/49kgcUq

🔬 He explains Scientists continue to uncover new discoveries about the body, acknowledging that knowledge evolves over time. 🧬

🙏 Yet, in the midst of scientific exploration, the dialogue between science and faith persists.

🤔 Rather than viewing them as mutually exclusive, can they coexist harmoniously? 🌟 💫

🚀 Click the link in our bio or description above to join the conversation and explore this intriguing topic 🎧

Keywords
christianityreligionscience and faith

