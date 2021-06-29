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The Truth About The Hillary Clinton FBI Investigation and James Comey’s Announcement
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111 views • June 29, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3487/the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation-and-james-comeys-announcement
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3487-the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation-and-james-comeys-announcement
On Sunday November 5th, FBI Director James B. Comey announced that despite new evidence and information the FBI has not changed the conclusions that were expressed in July regarding charges against Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Stefan Molyneux breaks down several important points that many seem to be missing and exposes the misleading statements within James Comey's latest announcement.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/Comey-Announcement
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
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UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3487/the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation-and-james-comeys-announcement
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3487-the-truth-about-the-hillary-clinton-fbi-investigation-and-james-comeys-announcement
On Sunday November 5th, FBI Director James B. Comey announced that despite new evidence and information the FBI has not changed the conclusions that were expressed in July regarding charges against Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Stefan Molyneux breaks down several important points that many seem to be missing and exposes the misleading statements within James Comey's latest announcement.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/Comey-Announcement
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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