⚡️Street war in Jenin! Ambushed Zionist army evacuates soldiers after falling into an ambush

Street war in Jeningrad (Jenin, occupied West Bank)! Zionist army evacuates soldiers after falling into an ambush ⚡️

Al-Quds Brigades announce successfully targeting a manpower with an IED in Jenin, and spraying them with automatic gunfire

Zionist choppers evacuate the wounded, and possibly killed, soldiers

From Gaza, through Jenin, to south Lebanon: Zionist defeat on all fronts!