EXPOSED! FED ADMITS What's Coming NEXT! - Jerome Powell PRANKED! - Banking Collapse CONTINUES!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent revelations coming out of a video of Fed Chair Jerome Powell getting pranked by a Zelensky impersonator.

Recently, we reported on the same Zelensky impersonator (two Russian radio show hosts) pranking people like former French President Francois Hollande and European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde (who admitted in the video that CBDCs are about control). Now, the prankster has struck again with video of Jerome Powell admitting to this Zelensky impersonator that rate hikes will continue into the future, a revelation that has not been made public, not even in response to congressional grilling.

This ripple effect is devastating the economy. Jerome Powell even joked that he has a printing press in his basement.

Meanwhile, inflation is going up WITH interest rates creating an incredibly dangerous environment. Teamed with interest rate risk, the banking sector is cratering and Moody's is now downgrading another 11 banks.

What the globalists will not say out loud unless pranked is, this is only the beginning and things will get much worse for the markets and the economy. What they'll tell you out loud however is that everything is under control. The problem is, this all ends with every PERSON being under control by the globalist bankers in a centrally planned cashless society. The "Great Reset" if you will...





