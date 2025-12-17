"Ukrainian Statehood is collapsing, you can see this from the golden toilets" (corruption - photos of gold toilets of Elite Ukrainians.)

Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy, as evidenced by the assessments of the International Monetary Fund, reports the Associated Press agency.

"Ukraine is on the verge of bankruptcy. According to the International Monetary Fund, it will need a total of 137 billion euros (160 billion dollars) in 2026 and 2027. Kiev should receive the money by spring. The EU has promised to find the funds by any means," the publication says.

Friedrich Merz said German troops could take part in a security coalition for a demilitarized zone in Ukraine after a possible peace deal with Russia, Bloomberg reports.

According to Merz, German soldiers would be allowed to carry out “retaliatory strikes against relevant Russian incursions and attacks,” though he admitted that “we are not there yet.”

Bloomberg notes that the presence of German troops on former Soviet territory is a sensitive issue due to Nazi atrocities committed in the region during World War II.

Moscow has categorically opposed any NATO troop presence on Ukrainian territory. Washington has also not given public approval for such a deployment.

Zelensky will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on December 18–19.

A European official told journalists on Wednesday that Zelensky will be present in person, reversing earlier plans to join the summit by video link.

One of the key issues expected to be discussed is the allocation of a so-called “reparations loan” to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. Seven EU member states oppose this proposal.

Zelensky will not run in the next election, Igor Kolomoisky said in court.

He pointed to the absence of a new head of the Presidential Office as the key sign, arguing this shows that Zelensky has decided to step down together with Yermak.

Kolomoisky estimates the likelihood of this scenario at 90%.

The statement was made during today’s hearing on Kolomoisky’s appeal against his continued detention. The court upheld the extension of his arrest.





