Wyatt Reed: US refuses to accept responsibility or apologize for Minab school tragedy - Wyatt Reed, The Grayzone - part 2

Minab massacre ‘cruel lesson in US foreign policy’

Western media coverage of the Tomahawk strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' primary school in Minab has fixated on an abandoned military base next door to it, says The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed.

However, locals tell him that this location has had no military affiliation for 20 years.

💬 “When I heard the sound of explosion I came here and they told me that they hit an IRGC center, but it was here many years ago… not now,” says a local who lost his grandchildren in the US attack.

To this day, the US refuses to accept responsibility or apologize, says Reed, but “if the day ever comes that they do, few here are likely to accept it.”

💬 “For the hundreds of families destroyed that day, this cruel lesson in American foreign policy can never be forgotten and never be forgiven.”



