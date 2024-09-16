Video Made From Chatgpt and Invideo Question Is Demeaning and Negative Self Help The same

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was for me a test to ask Chatgpt a question and take that answer and explore different artificial intelligent platforms this one is made from in video A/I When or if you watch the next video done at pictory you will notice a huge difference The next video actually contains the words of the conversation. We can not hide from AI we have to point out the differences of reality and what is artificial. Both videos approach a very real issue with a slant towards an agenda