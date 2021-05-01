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The God Gene [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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175 views • May 01, 2021
Zachary Denman, April 29, 2021
The God Gene was our connection to the creator energy; a deep part within our DNA sequence which could be activated through our pineal gland. We were in a spiritual war of light and dark, but most were not connected to their spirituality…
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felcity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJybUtnxbxQ
The God Gene was our connection to the creator energy; a deep part within our DNA sequence which could be activated through our pineal gland. We were in a spiritual war of light and dark, but most were not connected to their spirituality…
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felcity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
iTunes:https://music.apple.com/us/artist/zachary-denman/1218991040
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJybUtnxbxQ
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