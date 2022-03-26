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NZ’s Government Lied about the Safety of the Covid19 Vaccines.
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176 views • March 26, 2022
NZ’s Government Lied about the Safety of the Covid19 Vaccines https://planetb-media.com/2022/03/25/nzs-government-lied-about-the-safety-of-the-covid19-vaccines/
COVID-19: RESEARCHER BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON DATA INTEGRITY ISSUES IN PFIZER'S VACCINE TRIAL https://www.brighteon.com/a6e71201-da7f-4a93-9057-67237c1830b0
A US regional clinical trial director has filed a $2 Billion USD lawsuit against Pfizer for faking its trial data and publishing fraudulent safety claims about its highly experimental Covid19 vaccine.
Pfizer’s CEO has stated to shareholders that they will lose billions in revenue and share value from that US court case (and however many more after it globally) as he knows the truth.
Prior to Covid19, Pfizer was rated the least trustworthy of corporations in the least trusted industry due to an historic amount of court fines – over $4 Billion USD for attempting to hide the harm and deaths from other products it lied about the safety of but still sold, including a charge of bribing a grand jury.
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This government knew that, and it knew that it only received enough Pfizer Covid19 vaccine supply suddenly because India etc rejected it based on suspecting Pfizer lied about its trials and because it would not allow localised trials by governments to confirm its efficacy and safety claims.
This government and PM also ignored MedSafe’s warnings that the Pfizer vaccine had 58 serious issues with it, but pushed it on NZers anyways and lied about its safety.
MedSafe’s latest adverse reactions report and NZ doctors estimate over 160,000 NZers and increasing per day, have serious – life threatening and shortening adverse reactions to this vaccine.
ACC is overwhelmed by increasing adverse reactions injury claims from this vaccine and has already approved 1,996 claims.
The UK government ceased all mandates because its own data proved the vaccine had negative efficacy and a UK Police case regarding that had got to the international criminal court in The Hague.
NZ’s government and agencies have breached the NZ Bill of Rights and gone against the medical science according to the recent court case that ruled mandates illegal for the Police and Army, and they have breached the Nuremberg Code.
COVID-19: RESEARCHER BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON DATA INTEGRITY ISSUES IN PFIZER'S VACCINE TRIAL https://www.brighteon.com/a6e71201-da7f-4a93-9057-67237c1830b0
A US regional clinical trial director has filed a $2 Billion USD lawsuit against Pfizer for faking its trial data and publishing fraudulent safety claims about its highly experimental Covid19 vaccine.
Pfizer’s CEO has stated to shareholders that they will lose billions in revenue and share value from that US court case (and however many more after it globally) as he knows the truth.
Prior to Covid19, Pfizer was rated the least trustworthy of corporations in the least trusted industry due to an historic amount of court fines – over $4 Billion USD for attempting to hide the harm and deaths from other products it lied about the safety of but still sold, including a charge of bribing a grand jury.
——————
This government knew that, and it knew that it only received enough Pfizer Covid19 vaccine supply suddenly because India etc rejected it based on suspecting Pfizer lied about its trials and because it would not allow localised trials by governments to confirm its efficacy and safety claims.
This government and PM also ignored MedSafe’s warnings that the Pfizer vaccine had 58 serious issues with it, but pushed it on NZers anyways and lied about its safety.
MedSafe’s latest adverse reactions report and NZ doctors estimate over 160,000 NZers and increasing per day, have serious – life threatening and shortening adverse reactions to this vaccine.
ACC is overwhelmed by increasing adverse reactions injury claims from this vaccine and has already approved 1,996 claims.
The UK government ceased all mandates because its own data proved the vaccine had negative efficacy and a UK Police case regarding that had got to the international criminal court in The Hague.
NZ’s government and agencies have breached the NZ Bill of Rights and gone against the medical science according to the recent court case that ruled mandates illegal for the Police and Army, and they have breached the Nuremberg Code.
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