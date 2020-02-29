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Time Travel and Sodomite Programming in Film and TV - Part 1 - The Magicians
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183 views • February 29, 2020
This is the first in a planned series of videos where we'll present examples from film and TV productions of the explicit pairing of time travel with sodomite mind control programming. We understand this has to do with the nature of our present situation, where our reality is the result of intentional tampering with time.
Part One features Episode 9 of The Magicians (on the SyFy channel).
I'm going to repeat something I've said before. The hidden messaging system of Occult symbolism that we're decoding isn't there for the purpose of misdirection. That's what the superficial layers are for. The acceptable veneer covers and provides misdirection. The beans are spilled on what's really going on when you can interpret the symbolism. For their sorceries to work they have to use symbols. So, they put these out there, and these conceal and reveal their ways and means and schemes.
Part One features Episode 9 of The Magicians (on the SyFy channel).
I'm going to repeat something I've said before. The hidden messaging system of Occult symbolism that we're decoding isn't there for the purpose of misdirection. That's what the superficial layers are for. The acceptable veneer covers and provides misdirection. The beans are spilled on what's really going on when you can interpret the symbolism. For their sorceries to work they have to use symbols. So, they put these out there, and these conceal and reveal their ways and means and schemes.
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