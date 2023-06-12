Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No Deal for Gun Control
39 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 17 hours ago |

June 12, 1775 - Give up your guns and give up your friends - and we’ll give you peace? No deal said the Patriots. And it’s an attitude modern Americans would do well to heed.


Path to Liberty: June 12, 2023


Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistory2nd amendmentfounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutiontoday in history

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket