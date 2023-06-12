No Deal for Gun Control

June 12, 1775 - Give up your guns and give up your friends - and we’ll give you peace? No deal said the Patriots. And it’s an attitude modern Americans would do well to heed.
Path to Liberty: June 12, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.