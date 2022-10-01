[Bidan]'s Border Crisis

Border Free-For-All
* Even Slick Willy says enough is enough.
* Crazy Nancy wants to keep our borders open.
* Dems are silent on the border.
* Unmarked graves found near migrant facility.
* New report: children face inhumane conditions.
* AOC silent on border crisis.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 30 September 2022
