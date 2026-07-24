665: Secrets of the Black Sun Rising | Matt Ehret (Clip)

Occultism was prominent in the highest echelon of the Third Reich, and mysterious figures from the shadows played outsized roles in the future of Germany. Upper management within the Nazi S.S. was reserved for those enlightened in the dark arts, with Aleister Crowley and Helena Blavatsky heavily influencing those in positions of great power.





Expeditions were launched globally to explore places under Antarctica, mysterious locations in the Andes of Peru, and the entrance to the hidden kingdom of Shambala inside the hollow Earth in Tibet, all searching for confirmation of their superiority through the collection of ancient artifacts. What did they find in these magical places, and did the Nazis really lose the war?





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