Biden BLAMES Oil Companies | Unrestricted Truths

Biden is back at it again!





He is looking for anyone but himself to blame for the oil crisis happening in America! Now targeting Oil companies' profit margins as the reason for the increase in oil prices.





If anyone has been paying any kind of attention, we know this is nonsense. The American people need to stand up and call out Biden as we continue to see him play the blame game.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-122/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!