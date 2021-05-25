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Slowly We See, they did What?
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70 views • May 25, 2021
Americans now understand the intimidation tactics of the radical left. They’ve seen the vile hate speech towards white Americans. They’ve seen the Mayor of Chicago announce she will only do interviews with black or brown journalists. They’ve seen BLM and Antifa rioting, looting, burning and anarchy. They’ve seen the censorship, banning and hatred towards conservatives by social media and woke corporations. They’ve seen Palestinian mobs beating Jews in the streets of Los Angeles and New York. Radical Democrats have set this nation on fire. Americans finally see the truth. They now understand what happened in those 60 cases involving voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump and Republicans didn’t lose those 60 cases.
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